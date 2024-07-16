Summary Google is developing three new weather widgets for Android, including square 2x2, 4x2 day-at-a-glance, and large 4x3 options.

These upcoming widgets will provide more information than the current ones, displaying current temperature, highs and lows, hourly weather, and multi-day forecast.

The launch date for the new widgets is unclear, as they are still in the beta version of the Google app and may undergo further refinement before release.

While Android offers a range of widgets, our home screens often end up looking the same for a long time. This is partly because there haven't been any new widgets worth adding. For example, Google's weather widget has remained largely unchanged for years despite the addition of recently added new icons. However, a recent report suggests that Google is actively developing three new weather widgets that could soon be available on Android.

Currently, Google offers two resizable weather widgets on Android, measuring 3 × 2 and 4 × 2. According to AssembleDebug in a report for Android Authority, code in Google's Android app beta version 15.28.37.29 shows that the company is developing three new weather widgets of varying sizes for Android. These upcoming widgets will provide slightly more information than the current options available.

While the currently available widgets are also resizable and display data based on their size, the new widgets will provide slightly different data. According to the leak, Google plans to introduce a new square 2 × 2 widget displaying the current temperature along with daily highs and lows. Additionally, a new 4 × 2 day-at-a-glance widget is coming, and a large 4 × 3 widget showcasing the current location, temperature, hourly weather and a multi-day forecast is also in development.

While the new widgets look nearly "ready to go," as per the report, they are currently only available in the beta version of the Google app and required manual tweaking to enable them. Moreover, as with beta releases, Google may continue to refine them before releasing them to the stable version or could even scrap them from being released altogether.

Personally, I'd love to use the upcoming 4 × 3 widget. This widget not only presents the current weather data clearly but also provides a glimpse into the upcoming days. However, it remains to be seen when (or rather if) these widgets make their way to Android. In the meantime, share your thoughts on the new weather widgets in the comments section below!