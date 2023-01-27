Google introduced the Material You evolution of its design language when it launched Android 12, and many of the company’s apps were quick to adopt the new, wallpaper color-based design. There is still work left to do two years later, though. The company’s flagship product, Search, is one of the last big apps to receive the makeover, but that’s finally happening with the current beta version 14.4, which is adding new design elements for all Android phones out there.

When you first launch the Google app after installing the 14.4 update, you may not notice the difference immediately. On the Discover and Search screens, the new Material Design look only applies to the bottom bar, with the active tab now underlaid with a pill-shaped form. Right now, this part of the interface also doesn’t follow your phone’s color theme, so it’s still a work in progress. The rest of the interface is unchanged, with the search bar and Discover articles appearing the way you’re used to.

4 Images

Close

The new Google app look

Things look a bit better in other parts of the app, though. The Google app offers the new account switcher that’s now also available on the web. You can access it by tapping your profile image at the top right. This panel appears in Material You colors based on your wallpaper. Compared to the previous iteration, it offers more rounded corners and collects the most important options in visually distinct extra boxes.

4 Images

Close

The previous Google app look

When you head to settings, you’ll find a similar redesign, though here, Material You is also still missing. The settings search options is now much more prominent, showing up right below the title instead of as a small magnifying glass icon next to it. On individual pages like General you’ll also notice that the Google app has MD3 toggles, which look a bit different from what we’ve seen in other apps so far. 9to5Google notes that the Google app is one of the first, if not the first Google apps, to use this design.

While there is still some work to do for Google, particularly when it comes to the search interface itself, the company has made big strides with this redesign. It finally makes for a more consistent look across your system, with one of the most important apps now in line with the rest of the Google apps and some third-party services. The new knowledge panels that show up when you look up topics of interest like public figures, movies, and more, look much more in place now, too.

The Google app update is currently rolling out to those who have joined the beta program on the Play Store. You can also get it over at APK Mirror if you’d like to return to the stable channel automatically once it surpasses this version number.