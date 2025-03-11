Summary Flagship smartphones like Google's Pixel 9 Pro are bundling free Gemini Advanced subscriptions.

Samsung is rumored to be offering a free Gemini Advanced trial with the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge.

The S25 Edge could debut next month and the free Gemini offer may not be long-lasting.

AI freebies are becoming pretty common with flagship smartphones these days. Google's Pixel 9 Pro series and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold both include a full year of Gemini Advanced , and when Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 series, it also announced that S25 buyers would get six months of free Gemini Advanced. Now, a new report suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge might offer a similar Gemini perk when it officially launches.

Spotted by app researcher AssembleDebug (via Android Authority), the Google app version 16.9.39.sa.arm64 beta contains code strings that hint at Samsung bundling a free period of Gemini Advanced for Galaxy S25 Edge buyers. The researcher found that the S25 Edge has been added to the list of phones eligible for the Gemini Advanced promo, which already includes devices from Google, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola.

It's unclear how long Galaxy S25 Edge users will get free access to Gemini Advanced

The listing doesn't reveal exact details about the free Gemini offer, like how long it will last, but it does suggest that Samsung is planning something behind the scenes. While it would have been safe to assume the S25 Edge would get the same six-month Gemini Advanced trial as the rest of the Galaxy S25 series, the fact that it was added separately to the list hints that Samsung might be offering a different promo for this model.

Regardless, it looks like Samsung will continue bundling some free months of Gemini Advanced with the Galaxy S25 Edge when it launches. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer to find out as previous leaks suggest that the S25 Edge could debut as soon as next month, with availability starting in May 2025.

That said, Samsung is expected to price the Galaxy S25 Edge somewhere between the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, so this Gemini Advanced perk isn't exactly a groundbreaking offer. However, what Samsung hasn't addressed is that this perk is only available for a limited time — for six months or until the end of 2025. The real question is: what happens after that?