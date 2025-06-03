Summary Latest Android 16 QPR1 Beta hints at AOD wallpaper feature coming to Google Pixel phones.

Google's AOD wallpaper implementation features a unique blur effect, setting it apart from competitors.

Feature demoed on Pixel 8 Pro, potential official debut on Pixel 10 series; release date unclear.

A couple weeks back, Android Authority clocked that a GIF of Android 16's upcoming Live Updates feature seemed to show something else: evidence of always-on display (AOD) wallpapers coming to Pixel phones. Now, writing for Android Authority, Mishaal Rahman has shared even more concrete proof that Google's version of Android will support the feature — with a twist we haven't seen on other phones.

Poking around in the latest Android 16 QPR1 beta, Rahman was able to enable an AOD wallpaper feature that isn't available in the standard beta. When enabled, it adds a toggle under Always-on display settings labeled Show lock screen wallpaper. The feature seems to be functional already: in the video below, you can see Rahman show it off on a Pixel 8 Pro.

While devices with LTPO displays from competitors Apple and Samsung have offered AOD wallpaper functionality for some time, no Pixel phones currently do. The Pixel 9 Pro's Super Actua Display uses an LTPO panel, so it could theoretically display wallpapers on the AOD without a major hit to battery life. As Rahman notes, though, it's not clear when this feature will be released publicly or on which devices. It may debut on the Pixel 10 series first.