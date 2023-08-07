Google's search business has been facing legal tussles from multiple directions over the past few years due to its market dominance. In late 2020, the US Department of Justice and several states slapped the search giant with an antitrust lawsuit, targeting Google's search app, which is a pre-installed fixture on many of our favorite Android phones. Government officials argued that the company's core business stifles competition to the detriment of its smaller rivals. US District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C. previously scheduled the trial to start on September 12, but ahead of the hearing, the court tossed out some of the complainants' arguments, including one that Google favored its own search engine over other platforms.

In a memorandum dated August 4, 2023, Judge Mehta ruled that the plaintiffs failed to provide compelling evidence that Google's search service harmed the competition by using anticompetitive tactics (via The Verge). In its complaint, the DOJ raised issues over how Google made sure that its own services like Search dominated mobile devices by entering into exclusivity deals with OEMs to the disadvantage of similar services.

The court dismissed allegations that Google gave its Search app "preferential treatment." Other claims challenging Google's pacts with Android phone makers and its Google Assistant service were also stricken out.

That said, Judge Mehta has green-lighted some of the arguments by the government, noting a trial will push through in order to see whether Google’s exclusivity agreements allowed its search business to monopolize the market. The DOJ's lawsuit was originally filed separately from that of the 35 states back in 2020 before it was combined in the same year.

The trial is expected to conclude on November 15, meaning it will take nearly 10 weeks for both parties to present their arguments. Google's relationships with other tech giants, such as Apple and Samsung, will also take center stage during the hearing. In addition to the company's search dominance, the DOJ also took issue with how Google got Apple to make its search engine the default on Safari.

Commenting on the company's early win, Kent Walker, Google’s president of global affairs, told The New York Times that Google was thankful for Judge Mehta’s "careful consideration and decision to dismiss claims regarding the design of Google Search."

The lawsuit is only the latest in an avalanche of legal battles for Google. Earlier this year, the DOJ accused the company of hurting competitors by monopolizing the digital ad space. However, with the DOJ's case against Google Search now narrowed, this may be seen as an early win for the company.