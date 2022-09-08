Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is finally here, reigniting Google's briefly dormant beta program and practically begging us to discover hidden secrets about the future of the OS and beyond. While we and the rest of the beta testers continue to try out the latest software, today's launch also provides us with a new look at an upcoming Pixel device. Forget next month's Pixel 7 — we're finally getting some information about that mysterious Pixel tablet announced at Google I/O.

We've been waiting anxiously for any kind of rumors or leaks to arrive ever since Google took the stage in May, and it looks like today's the day. As spotted by developer Kuba Wojciechowski and reported by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, QPR1 includes an animation showing what looks to be the Pixel tablet in action. Before Google announced its planned re-entry into tablets at I/O, rumblings about a dockable slate that would double as a smart hub appeared online. While we've long assumed these devices were one in the same — the Pixel tablet's bezels look near-identical to what we've seen from the Nest Hub — we're one step closer to confirmation.

There are two animations here, each involving an unnamed tablet and a dock. The first showcases the slate being removed or attached to a charging stand. It's unclear from the animation if this dock includes a Nest Hub-like speaker. The second animation also shows the tablet receiving power, but this time, Assistant activates while the display is off.

In addition to these illustrations, a setup page details some of the ways you can interact with Google's upcoming device. It confirms Assistant works with the screen off — and even when the device is locked — along with casting music and videos to the lock screen. You can also personalize the display with clock faces, photos, and more when the device is docked.

Altogether, it sounds like an excellent alternative to the Nest Hub Max, combining a large stationary display with everything you'd expect from an actual Android tablet — including portability. Google's first big-screen device since the Pixel Slate is expected to run on the first-gen Tensor chip, setting up an entry-level gadget perfect for competing against the iPad and Amazon's Fire lineup. We're still months away from launch, but who knows — maybe October's Made By Google event will deliver some more clues on what's to come.