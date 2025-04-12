Summary Samsung and Google are jointly developing smart glasses featuring the new Android XR software.

A new report from South Korea claims these smart glasses could debut sometime in 2026, though no specific date was provided.

Samsung is expected to debut its Android XR headset, dubbed Project Moohan, later this year.

Since its announcement in December, we've learned a bit about Android XR, Google's software platform for mixed reality (AR/VR) headsets and smart glasses. Samsung's Project Moohan headset will be the first Android XR device to reach the market later this year. Meanwhile, we've also learned about a pair of smart glasses being developed by Google. These glasses were recently shown off onstage by the VP and GM of Google's XR division, Shahram Izadi, during a TED event in Vancouver. We're now getting more word on these smart glasses, courtesy of a report from South Korea.

According to The Korea Economic Daily</