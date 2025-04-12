Summary
- Samsung and Google are jointly developing smart glasses featuring the new Android XR software.
- A new report from South Korea claims these smart glasses could debut sometime in 2026, though no specific date was provided.
- Samsung is expected to debut its Android XR headset, dubbed Project Moohan, later this year.
Since its announcement in December, we've learned a bit about Android XR, Google's software platform for mixed reality (AR/VR) headsets and smart glasses. Samsung's Project Moohan headset will be the first Android XR device to reach the market later this year. Meanwhile, we've also learned about a pair of smart glasses being developed by Google. These glasses were recently shown off onstage by the VP and GM of Google's XR division, Shahram Izadi, during a TED event in Vancouver. We're now getting more word on these smart glasses, courtesy of a report from South Korea.
I'm glad Google's not going it alone with Android XR
Android XR to launch on Samsung hardware
