Summary Google publicly showcased its AR glasses prototype at the TED Conference for the first time.

The glasses support live translation and image recognition while staying lightweight.

A launch may be near, possibly at Google I/O 2025, following this public prototype demo.

Ever since the release of Apple Vision Pro in early 2024, Android competitors like Samsung and Google have been working on their own mixed reality wearables. Google unveiled Android XR in December 2024, an operating system based on Android designed to support XR devices, including smart glasses and headsets. Now, the company's first-ever AR glasses have made a public appearance.