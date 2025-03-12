Summary Google is developing 'Motion Cues' for Android, a feature designed to reduce motion sickness by displaying on-screen cues that match vehicle movement, mirroring Apple's iOS 18 feature.

The latest Google Play Services beta reveals customization options for Motion Cues, including adjustable shapes (fisheye, diamond, meteoroid) and colors (theme picker options), as well as a randomization feature.

While the feature is not yet live, its advanced development suggests a potential release with Android 16,

In a bid to match Apple and its recent 'Show Vehicle Motion Cues' tool, Google is actively developing its own motion cue feature too. The feature, for reference, is designed to mitigate motion sickness by surfacing dots on your device's display. These dots follow the movement of the vehicle you're in, countering the sensory mismatch between what you see and what you feel.

Apple's implementation of the feature landed with iOS 18, and while Google has since lagged behind, it appears to have made significant progress with what would eventually be 'Motion Cues' on Android, complete with a new customization option to set it apart.

The latest Google Play Services v25.10.31 beta houses customization capabilities for Motion Cues, which should allow Android users to tailor the tool's visual appearance when it eventually becomes available. Highlighted by Android Authority, this comes in the form of adjustable shapes and colors for the on-screen motion indicators.

Shape options include 'fisheye,' 'diamond,' and 'meteoroid,' while color customization, leveraging the device's theme picker, offers 'primary,' 'secondary,' and 'tertiary' options. Elsewhere, screenshots from the beta also highlight toggles to auto-enable Motion Cues when your device detects that it is in a moving vehicle, in addition to a Quick Settings shortcut for easy access.

Availability is still uncertain

Elsewhere, the new customization options also include a randomizer, and enabling it will change the shape and color of on-screen cues "every few seconds to help reduce motion sickness."

For what it's worth, even though several users have gained premature access to the tool's Quick Settings tile, Motion Cues are still not live on Android — not even on the latest beta. Given that Google is actively working and adding features to the tool behind the scenes, it is safe to say that Motion Cues will eventually make its way to all, with Android 16 being a likely candidate for the debut.