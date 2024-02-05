Summary Google is waiting for Apple to launch its unwanted tracker alerts for iOS before rolling out its upgraded Find My Device network.

The Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers (DULT) specification, developed by Google, Apple, and other industry leaders, needs to be finalized by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF).

The timeline for the review process is set, with the Internet Engineering Steering Group expected to review the charter on February 15, but the final overview could be delayed until as late as March 7.

If you’re the type of person who is always losing your keys, wallet, and other accessories, there’s a good chance that your phone often goes missing, too. In some cases, it can be as annoying as losing it in between your sofa cushions. At worst, you could have no idea where it is while you’re traveling. Find My Device is a feature that Android device owners can turn to in times like these, but an offline finding feature that would help locate devices when they're off or offline has long been absent. Now, there is new insight into why this may be the case.

As Android expert Mishaal Rahman explained in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Google has confirmed that it is waiting for Apple to launch its unwanted tracker alerts for iOS before rolling out its upgraded Find My Device network. Both companies — along with other industry leaders — worked together to develop the Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers (DULT) specification, which needs to be chartered and finalized by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). This volunteer-based network is composed of engineers and researchers who set technical standards for the internet. Google originally anticipated the process to culminate at the end of 2023, but this did not occur. As it stands, the Internet Engineering Steering Group — a group of IETF members, including its chair and directors — is expected to review the charter on February 15. Afterward, the IEFT community will further review it before the network gives it one final look. However, the last overview could be pushed back as late as March 7.

Leaks of the supposed Android UI for Google’s Find My Device network were originally uncovered in the summer of 2023. Several screenshots were posted online that showed a new setting in the works. At the time, it appeared that there were going to be four settings — “Off,” “With network in high-traffic areas,” “Without network,” and “With network in all areas.” Some also speculated that the feature would not be limited to Android phones, but rather apply to any Android device with Bluetooth support. Even more details about what the feature may look like started to pop up online toward the end of 2023. A new Find My Device icon was uncovered, depicting two fan-like shapes in Google’s signature colors.

To hear that the upgraded Find My Device network could be further delayed is disappointing, to say the least. However, there is still reason for Android device owners to have hope. With a timeline in place in regards to the review process, growing anticipation for the feature can be justified. Until Google officially launches the feature, just make sure you keep a close eye on your device — along with your keys, wallet, and everything else that tends to go missing.