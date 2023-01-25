Google has come under the gun for anti-competitive practices in recent years. The United States Department of Justice filed a major antitrust lawsuit against the company over its digital ad dominance this week, following an earlier suit about alleged abuse of market share in the search segment. But it’s not just Google’s online presence facing legal scrutiny — the company’s Android policies were deemed monopolistic in India, and now, major changes are in store for the world’s largest mobile operating system.

After Google lost its last appeal to the Indian Supreme Court, it had until January 26 to comply with the Competition Committee of India’s directives. On the eve of this deadline, the company announced fundamental changes to Android’s licensing rules in India that will have a major impact on consumers.

OEMs will be able to license individual Google apps for pre-installation on their devices.

Android users have always been able to customize their devices to suit their preferences. Indian users will now have the option to choose their default search engine via a choice screen that will soon start to appear when a user sets up a new Android smartphone or tablet in India.

We’re updating the Android compatibility requirements to introduce changes for partners to build non-compatible or forked variants.

User choice billing will be available to all apps and games starting next month. Through user choice billing, developers can offer users the option to choose an alternative billing system alongside Google Play’s billing system when purchasing in-app digital content.

Android has always supported the installation of apps from a variety of sources, including via sideloading, which involves app downloads directly from a developer’s website. We recently made changes to the Android installation flow and auto-updating capability for sideloaded apps and app stores while ensuring users understand the potential security risks.

The most interesting changes from an end-user perspective involve the installation of apps from sources other than the Google Play Store. Now, users will be able to automatically update apps that have been sideloaded, and third-party app stores will be able to issue automatic app updates in the same way that the Play Store currently does. Users will first have to acknowledge the security risks of allowing third-party sources to install updates automatically before enabling the feature.

Another major shift is coming to the search experience on Android phones in India. Users will now be able to choose a default search engine provider during the initial setup process, and this would presumably supplant Google as the provider for searches through the home screen and default browser.

In-app purchases (IAPs), which became a subject of scrutiny after Fortnite creator Epic Games sued Apple and Google over policies that assured their app stores would receive a 30% cut of all sales, are being affected by this directive as well. Now, users in India will be able to choose a billing system other than Google Play when making in-app purchases, which could lead to app and game developers getting a larger share of their profits.

The other changes aren’t as directly user-facing but could have major ramifications nonetheless. Smartphone manufacturers in India will now be able to license Google apps on an individual basis, a departure from the company’s all-or-nothing GMS licensing system, which required OEMs to include a large bundle of Google apps if they wanted access to the Play Store. Manufacturers will now also have a path to building approved, forked versions of Android — a change that could lead to more competition in the mobile operating system market.

While these changes are specific to India, mounting legal pressure around the world could eventually force Google to make these consumer-friendly features available to other markets. For example, the EU has similar ongoing litigation against the company, and Google is close to exhausting its appeals there.