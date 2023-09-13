Summary Android Auto and Android Automotive are getting a handful of new applications, including Vivaldi, The Weather Channel, and Amazon Prime Video.

Auto users can take meetings in the car with Zoom and WebEx and, with the app now available in the Play Store, browse the web through Vivaldi when parked.

Vehicles running Android Automotive, meanwhile, will gain support for The Weather Channel and Amazon Prime Video, providing up-to-date weather alerts and entertainment while parked, respectively.

It's shaping up to be a busy fall for Android. Just last week, we got our latest Quarterly Feature Drop for all phones, delivering some timely updates to apps like Wallet and a refreshed look for Assistant At a Glance. We're also looking forward to Android 14, though considering its rumored October launch, we could be waiting a while longer. Thankfully, Android in cars is getting a fresh slate of upgrades in the coming weeks that could act as a distraction to this year's delayed OS upgrade.

Source: Google

Google's announcement concerns both Android Auto and Android Automotive, so whether it's your phone powering your on-the-road experience, or it's built into your car itself, you'll see some changes coming to your vehicle very soon. First up is some additional details on Zoom and WebEx's in-car availability. Google first teased this at I/O earlier this year, before reconfirming an upcoming launch last week, but today's news brings some real launch windows into view. Zoom will start rolling out on Android Auto later today before reaching everyone in the coming days, while WebEx launches in beta today with broader availability over the next several weeks.

Source: Google

Those aren't the only apps coming to your car. Vivaldi was already available through cars from Renault and Polestar, but later today, you can find it through the Play Store on any supported vehicle. And for drivers of cars powered by Automotive, The Weather Channel and Amazon Prime Video are both headed to your in-dash displays. While The Weather Channel should serve as an excellent alternative to Google's default weather service — especially with its up-to-the-minute storm alerts — it's Prime Video I'm excited for.

Source: Google

Amazon's video service is yet another option coming to vehicles seemingly designed with electric cars in mind. Google emphasizes all three of these apps are designed for when you're parked, an ideal experience for anyone charging their EV in the middle of a road trip. While it might take longer than a traditional gas station, streaming anything on Prime should make it a more relaxing experience. The Weather Channel is rolling out in the coming weeks on all Google-supported Automotive vehicles, while Prime Video is now available on Renault, Volvo, and Polestar cars.

Source: Google

Finally, just like on-device licenses, digital car keys continue to become a reality, allowing your smartphone to be the only thing weighing down your pockets. After launching in Europe, it's coming to select Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia vehicles in the US, Canada, and Korea. You'll need a compatible UWB-equipped smartphone, of course — Google highlights the Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S23+ specifically — but assuming your device supports it, you're one step closer to leaving your keys at home.