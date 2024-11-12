Key Takeaways Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 introduces Priority Modes, a feature originally believed to come out with Android 16.

Priority Modes offer granular control over notifications, allowing users to create custom profiles for different scenarios.

Priority Modes will be out in stable with the March 2025 Pixel Feature Drop.

If you follow the Android space, you most likely already know that Google is expediting its major OS releases, with Android 16 way ahead of schedule. For reference, Android 15 made its way to Pixel devices less than a month ago, and we're already looking at Android 16 potentially coming out in the second quarter of 2025.

With the "major SDK release," we're expecting Google to offer functionality that allows users to turn any app into a floating bubble, revamped (and separated) notification and Quick Settings panels, an option to toggle Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings with a single tap, and more.

Similar to the major OS update being expedited, a standalone feature that was previously expected to be available with Android 16 is also landing way sooner. Android 16 was supposed to bring a DND mode revamp — one that would introduce Priority Modes for specific situations. Well, with today's Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1, Priority Modes are already here, and they'll be out in stable with the March 2025 Pixel Feature Drop, as highlighted by Mishaal Rahman in a report for Android Authority.

Housed within Settings, the Modes menu will be where you head to when you want to create a custom Priority mode, complete with an icon of your choice, an option to set a schedule for the mode to automatically kick in, and notification filters to allow specific people, apps, and alarms/other interruptions to pass through. The mode you've selected will appear on the status bar, lock screen, and always-on display with the unique icon you've selected for it, alerting you about the currently-active mode at a glance without having to unlock your device.