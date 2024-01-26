Summary Google expands warning dialogs for sideloaded app updates to non-Pixel phones and non-Google apps, aiming to inform users of potential risks.

The dialog only appears once when sideloading an app update from a different source, providing users with information on the risks involved.

Users familiar with sideloading can disregard the warning, while newcomers have the opportunity to reconsider their decision.

With Android 14 last year, Google introduced a new warning dialog for users downloading a Google app update from a different source. The behavior is part of the "update ownership" API in Android 14, which lets app stores claim ownership over an app. This meant users would be warned of the potential risks when they sideload an app update from another source. While it was largely believed to be limited to Pixel phones and some Google apps at the time, the warning dialogs are now popping up on non-Pixel phones and non-Google apps as well.

One of our readers saw the warning dialog (pictured below) on their Android 14-based Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra while sideloading the AccuWeather app. Meanwhile, another AP reader also came across a similar warning on their Galaxy device when updating the Adobe Lightroom app via the Galaxy Store. This is our first clear indication that Google is ready to spread these warnings beyond Pixel phones and Google apps/services.

One of the best aspects of being in the Android ecosystem is the ability to install full-blown apps or app updates from a variety of services rather than just the Play Store. However, this makes devices vulnerable to certain issues, like missing out on some features that were present in the previous build.

While it could be annoying to see warnings like this each time you sideload an app update from a different source, the dialog only appears once. Say, for example, you download an app from the Play Store and then sideload an updated version from a service like APKMirror. In this scenario, the dialog will no longer appear for future updates, regardless of which source you used.

The sideload warning that appeared with Android 14 last year

Given the amount of third-party Play Store alternatives out there, one can understand the reasoning behind this particular warning. We've seen in the past how some app functionality or features can cease to function when the app is updated to a newer build. So this warning gives you enough information on some of the risks involved in sideloading app updates from a different source.

For people who are well-accustomed to sideloading apps or updates from multiple sources, this should be a non-issue, thanks to the handy Update anyway button. But for those who are new to the practice of app sideloading, this dialog gives them a chance to reassess their decision. As for safety concerns, Google Play Protect already performs real-time APK scanning for sideloaded apps.

It's unclear if this is widely rolling out at the moment, but I couldn't get it to work with a non-Google app on my Pixel phone. Keeping this in mind, this could be part of a phased rollout in some countries, with more regions possibly seeing it over the next few weeks.

Thanks: Moshe and Eduardo