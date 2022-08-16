Android 13 is finally stable and rolling out to Pixel phones as we speak. This also means that it’s time for Google to put up an official statue, joining its collection of Android mascots that the company put up over the years. This time around, Google went for a swingset with a bench shaped in the form of a three — but its shape and form sure make it look more like the bugdroid mascot has grown a pair of buttchecks.

As you can see in the embedded tweet, the Android 13 swingset has been unveiled on the Google campus. The idea is probably that if you look at it with your head tilted, you can identify the blue crossbar at the top as a one and then the bench itself as a three, making up a 13 together. However, the blue bar looks so indistinct from the three-shaped bench that it takes a lot of creative thinking to make it a 13 in your head. Instead, you might be more inclined to identify it as the bugdroid mascot’s hindquarters.

Even if you think this connotation is immature at best, the statue leaves us scratching our heads. With the lack of a clear “1” in it, it looks more like it’s a reinterpreted mascot for Android 3 Honeycomb, the tablet-only Android version Google released all the way back in 2012, even before #holoyolo was a thing (for those who remember). And why is the 3 rotated in the first place? Did the Pixel 6's gyroscope stop working again, breaking auto rotate?

If you want to get a closer look at the statue, you can do so right from the comfort of your home. Google has a 3D model of the statue at hand that allows you to interact with it in your space — just like it offered for the equally inventive Android 12 figure.

Now, of course, when you draw lines in the right places, you might also come to the conclusion that this statue might depict some other anatomic features, but we will leave this up to your imagination. As fun as a swing is, we’re still mourning the arguably much more thoughtful and unique-looking dessert statues of old, with Google tying the statues in with Oreos, Pies, Froyos, and of course Ice Cream Sandwiches. At least Android 13 itself is pretty neat, albeit lacking in significant changes. Be sure to give our Android 13 review a read.