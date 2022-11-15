People might think of Universal Analytics (UA) when they hear Google Analytics. What might not be as well-known is that Google Analytics 4 (GA4) is slated to replace UA by July 2023. Universal Analytics launched in 2005; it provides deep customer insights previously not available and changed how businesses quantify and track successes. It allows anyone with a Google account to better understand their customers, their journey, and how they engage with online content. With more accessible information, it's easy to develop data-based marketing and content strategies for long-term success.

As customer behavior changed and even a good phone made it easy to access information anywhere, marketers needed new cross-platform analytic tools to improve customer experience and marketing outcomes. Google Analytics 4 was first released in October 2020, promising a new model for data measurement, cross-platform support, events-based modeling, and more. Google is still working on the final release of GA4, but the timeline for it to completely replace UA is on the horizon.

Google Analytics: a quick explainer

Google Analytics is a statistical analytics tool that can be used to track and report website traffic. It gives you insight into things like what page of your website a user starts on and how they got there. Google Analytics can measure session duration, how many pages a user visits during that session, and other website activity. It can also track e-commerce sales activity and performance, reporting on sales, revenue, conversion rates, and other sales metrics.

The data that Google Analytics provides is typically used for things like search engine optimization (SEO) and marketing strategies. It can also be used to gauge what type of content is performing well and shape overall content creation strategy. The service is part of the Google Marketing Platform and free to use for anyone with a Google account.

How Google Analytics is evolving with GA 4

Google announced that Universal Analytics will officially retire on July 1st, 2023. You'll still be able to access your historical data for 6 months, but UA will no longer process new hits. We encourage you to set up and start learning Google Analytics 4 as soon as possible, but it's not recommended to fully move over to GA4 just yet.

Google Analytics 4 has received some very harsh criticism since its launch. All of GA4's capabilities haven't been rolled out yet, and it lacks some of UA's capabilities, but that's not exactly why people are unhappy with the changes. The most common complaints are that GA4 makes simple tasks overly complicated, the user interface is confusing, and everything is difficult to use without training. Realtime Content Insights may be a part of Google's attempt to make Google Analytics more accessible for the average user, but for the time being, it's best to use UA and GA4 side-by-side.

Looking at some key changes can help you get started and take this opportunity to get adjusted to GA4.

Reporting views user interface in Google UA vs. GA4

The user interface for Google Analytics starts with a reporting snapshot that gathers some of your key data in one place. GA4 certainly looks different from Universal Analytics and the changes can seem intimidating at first. You'll immediately notice that the reporting interfaces are vastly different. In UA, you can have 25 custom reporting views to organize your data. GA4 does away with this entirely and there is only one view available.

Instead of multiple filtered views, you organize your data through data streams and audiences. Unlike UA, there is a single reporting view, and you can apply data filters to your reporting view rather than creating a custom view. Essentially, you are telling GA4 to filter out specific data from your data stream, such as internal traffic and developer traffic. You can have up to 10 data filters per GA4 property.

Google Analytics is all about tracking and measuring interaction with your online property, in order to gather insights into a user's journey. Universal Analytics uses a measurement model based on page views and sessions, while almost everything in Google Analytics 4 has been adjusted to support an event-based model, focused on mobile data first. Every action that a user makes is counted as an event. Although this may seem weird coming from UA, it should mean more detail on how viewers engage with your property.

Google Analytics 4 changes the way sessions are measured

Sessions are the way that Google quantifies how long data is gathered for a particular interaction with your property. In Universal Analytics, a session is based on the timeframe in which one user engages with your site. You can think of a session like a box that contains all the users' actions, including page views, events, transactions, and other activities. GA4 does away with the time limitation, and the average pages per session are no longer measured. This will mean that your session count and average session time will be different from UA.

Bounce rate gets replaced with with engagement rate in GA4

Bounce rate is something that anyone using Google Analytics has seen. Put simply, bounce rate is the percentage of visitors to a particular website who navigate away from the site after viewing only one page. What did Google do with the bounce rate in GA4? You guessed it; they just got rid of it entirely. GA4 doesn't measure bounce rate at all. You'll find engagement rate in its place, a new metric that measures time spent on the landing page. GA4 also has a few other engagement metrics in addition to engagement rate, like engagement sessions and engagement sessions per user.

Anonymized IP addresses in GA4 makes GDPR compliance easy

Universal Analytics was created well before General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) went into effect in 2018. IP addresses are now considered personal data and need to be anonymized to comply with GDPR legislation. Google Analytics 4 now automatically anonymizes all IP addresses. This may not seem like a big deal at first, but you had to configure this manually in UA; now, all of your properties' IP settings are GDPR compliant by default.

Landing page reports are not available in Google Analytics 4

Landing page reports show you metrics like views and clicks, to help you measure how your individual pages perform, and monitor conversion rates. Landing page reports are yet another metric that has been removed in Google Analytics 4. In this case, though, you can create your own, using GA4's session_start event, to measure how many times a new session was triggered on a particular page. Session_start event is actually a good example of how GA4 uses events in place of many of the things you were used to in Universal Analytics. If you want to keep seeing landing page reports, you'll have to switch back over to UA.

Cross-platform tracking makes its way to GA4

Google Analytics now provides cross-platform tracking. Not only is Google Analytics 4 mobile friendly, but you can also now track and measure data between websites and mobile apps. This is incredibly helpful if your mobile app is basically another means of engaging with your website.

Big changes for data retention and BigQuery

Being able to compare present data with historical data is an important part of any analytics. In a confusing move, there is a big change in Google Analytics 4's data retention options. Universal Analytics allowed you to choose 14 months, 26 months, 38 months, 50 months, or even set it to never expire. On the other hand, GA4 only has two options: 2 months and 14 months.

Many analytics users look back at historical data, and while it appears that year-to-year comparisons will continue to be possible, you won't be able to directly access any of your historical data past 14 months. GA4 actually connects with BigQuery natively, though. If you move your data over from GA4, you'll be able to retain it longer, and SQL queries should become much easier.

What next for Google Analytics?

Google isn't the only analytics platform out there. If GA4 is too frustrating or doesn't give you the insights you need, it could be worth exploring some competition. While many options are available, some platforms come from recognizable companies. Parse.ly is part of WordPress VIP, and Adobe has its own analytics platform, creatively named Adobe Analytics. Other leading alternatives like Amplitude and Chartbeat even offer capabilities that Google Analytics doesn't.

If you're not sure if your analytics property is impacted, you can confirm which type of property you're using. If you created your property after October 2020, you're probably already using Google Analytics 4, but if you're still on Universal Analytics, now is the time to start making the switch. If you still need some of UA's functionality that GA4 doesn't support, keep it active until July 1st, 2023 and use this time to get accustomed to GA4 before the big switch.