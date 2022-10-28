Spotify's recent issues with Apple's policies reiterate how much control companies like Google can command over software and technology. Google also has an iron grip on licensing technologies and software for smartphones and other gadgets, especially Android. Device OEMs are forced to choose between running Google's officially sanctioned version of Android or an Android fork on their devices. A recent agreement between Google and Amazon has resulted in a few Smart TV brands daring to offer new TVs with Fire TV OS while other products continue using Google's stock Android.

According to a new Protocol report, TCL is launching two smart TVs running Amazon's Fire TV OS later this year in Europe, while selling other products — including TVs and smartphones — running stock Android. Xiaomi and Hisense are also expanding their smart TV portfolios with products based on Fire TV OS.

Usually, a brand like TCL offering multiple smart TV platforms to consumers wouldn't be a big deal — after all, the brand sells TVs running on Android and Roku in the US. However, Amazon's platform marks a departure from the status quo. Previously, Google has required brands to sign an Android Compatibility Commitment (ACC), formerly known as the Anti-Fragmentation Agreement, to pressure OEMs and set-top box makers into steering clear of Fire OS and other Android forks, otherwise relinquishing Play Store access across their entire product range. Google argues this helps provide "consistent and secure software experiences to users and developers across [its] ecosystem of partner devices."

This seemingly monopolistic practice was the apple of discord in a recent Competition Commission of India probe into the smart TV market in the Asian country. Amazon told the market watchdog that at least seven manufacturers refused to make smart TVs based on Fire TV OS because of Google's restrictions. Meanwhile, the search titan maintains that companies signing the ACC remain free to sell devices based on any OS, but if it was based on Android, it must be compatible with Google's ecosystem. Such a restriction would've required Amazon to transform Fire OS into something resembling stock Android — complete with Play Services — rather than sticking with its forked enhancements and dedicated app store. Obviously, that wasn't going to happen.

A similar compatibility agreement bound Android smartphone makers too. Google prevented companies from selling devices running unapproved Android forks while also offering devices reliant on the Play Store. The company forced OEMs to include Google Search and the Chrome browser on their devices. Thankfully, the agreements were amended favorably in 2018 following the European Commission's investigation.

This new agreement between the TV OS makers may be a sign of changing times, but anonymous sources told Protocol that Google hasn't changed its stance yet. The company may just be "avoiding unnecessary headline risk" in the face of scrutiny by Congress and other market regulators outside the US. Additionally, the report suggests smart TV OEMs may have a breather, but Google could re-tighten the noose whenever it pleases. Until then, we, as consumers, could see more smart TVs running Fire TV OS hit store shelves in the coming months.