Summary Google TV network offers brands fresh ways to reach millions of viewers through various formats and devices.

Advertisers can easily tap into Google TV's audience, with over 20 million active users, via Google Ads & Display & Video 360.

Google is exploring new ad formats, aiming for innovative solutions while keeping ad load in check.

The digital advertising world is evolving, moving beyond just traditional streaming services. Before, ads were mostly stuck on specific platforms. Now, with TV operating systems like Google TV joining the mix, advertisers have a fresh way to reach millions of viewers. Now, Google TV has launched a new ad network to bring more advertisers on board and reach the millions of viewers tuning in.

Google has jumped into the connected TV (CTV) ad space with its new Google TV network. This platform lets advertisers target viewers on Google TV devices and smart TVs. They can use different ad formats, like unskippable spots and quick six-second ads, across over 125 live channels, many of which are free ad-supported.

Riding the wave of CTV, the new Google TV network boosts brand visibility across various devices, including popular models from Sony, Hisense, and TCL, as well as your favorite Chromecast devices. With over 20 million monthly active users on Google TV and more than 150 million on YouTube watching via their living room TVs, the potential audience is massive. This opens up a big chance for brands to reach a wide and engaged audience right in their homes.

Advertisers can run campaigns across different Google TV channels

Google Ads and Display & Video 360 users can easily add the Google TV network to their campaigns. A new checkbox under the "YouTube & Google" section makes it super simple for advertisers to tap into Google TV's audience. The ad network lets advertisers spread their campaigns across a variety of networks within the Google TV ecosystem. This includes Google-owned ad spaces and spots in third-party apps available on Google TV.

One big perk of the ad network is the easy process of buying ad space. This hassle-free approach removes old barriers, making it easier for more companies to tap into the valuable ad spots on Google TV's free channels.

While consumers are often wary of too many ads, Google TV seems committed to keeping the current ad load in check within individual programs. There's no word yet on increasing ad frequency during shows or movies. Interestingly, Google has hinted at "new ad formats" in the future but hasn't given details. This leaves us guessing what these might be. While the idea of new ad formats might worry some about the user experience, it also gives Google a chance to come up with innovative, less disruptive advertising solutions.