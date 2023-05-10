Earlier this week, Google introduced a beta version of generative AI in its Workspace products to select users that would help users write about nearly any topic. Given its usefulness, Google will expand the feature to Gmail.

One of the first reveals of Google I/O, CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the generative AI software will be called Help me write and would assist users with writing emails. In the keynote, Pichai demonstrated the feature by showing an example of a person who received a voucher from an airline after canceling their flight but ultimately wanted a refund. Once the user clicks on the pencil, they can enter a prompt of what they want to be written and the AI then writes the email for them.

There are several ways to refine an email's text should the user want to add more details, shorten it, or make it more formal.

Pichai says the feature will be coming soon to its products but didn't give an exact date.

While the CEO didn't hint at when the Help me write tool will arrive on other apps, it may very well land on Google Messages in the near future.