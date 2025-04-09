The Sphere in Las Vegas is a spectacle that has been making waves since it was first introduced back in 2023. The eye-catching exterior is a sight to behold on the Nevada skyline, while the massive interior screen provides a backdrop like no other.

Since its opening, there have been a number of unique events, along with fantastic concerts to take advantage of the unique domed screen that spans the interior and exterior walls of the Sphere. And now it looks like Google is utilizing its AI magic in order to bring 'The Wizard of Oz' to life this summer.

A new way to see an old classic