Google has a plethora of AI tools and utilities in various stages of concurrent development, and it can be challenging to keep track of them all, because tools like Help Me Write affect Workspace users, while Circle to Search affects Pixel phones, and some utilities like Gemini replacing Google Assistant affects all Android devices. However, Google always manages to make Pixel phones stand apart with unique software features, and a new report suggests AI will ensure the Pixel 9 is no exception.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series with Circle to search and a suite of tools collectively branded as Galaxy AI. Writing for Android Authority, reputable leaker Kamila Wojciechowska recently shared damning evidence of Google’s plans for a similar ‘Google AI’ wrapper encompassing an assortment of AI tools for the Pixel 9 series, saving us the confusion.

The screenshot with Google AI branding mentions features we’ve seen already, such as Gemini replacing Google Assistant and Circle to Search, but it also features several new additions. The description of the most interesting feature called Pixel Screenshots might ring a bell, because it promises to leverage on-device AI and make your screenshots searchable. It should also enable chatbot-like conversations about the content of the screenshots, perhaps using onboard AI models like Gemini Nano. That sounds an awful lot like Microsoft’s Recall feature for Copilot AI, which received a lot of backlash for obvious privacy concerns.

However, key differences include Microsoft forcing Recall down our throats, while Google could use an opt-in approach. Wojciechowska also highlights that the scope of Pixel Screenshots is limited to screenshots you take, and not everything happening on your device, like Recall. This should make the feature reassuringly safer, but Google will need to present this carefully at the Pixel 9 launch.

Other AI smarts include Add Me and Studio

Wojciechowska’s screenshot also reveals two other features included with Google AI for the Pixel 9. An addition called Add Me which should help group photos. Details are scarce on this one, but it should resemble Best Take introduced with the Pixel 8, improving things with the ability to merge shots with different people in them.

Studio will also be a part of Google AI for the Pixel 9, and Wojciechowska says it could very well be an all-encompassing image generator tool comparable to ImageFX reliant on Google’s Imagen 2 model for text-to-image conversion. While we believe it is related to AI-powered image editing, what ultimately matters is how Google integrates Studio into the device.

WE should learn more once the Pixel 9 series arrives, and thankfully, the wait isn’t a long one. Google moved the event up to August this year, and we are expecting at least three variants of the Pixel 9 series this time. We just hope the company doesn’t reserve the best Google AI features for the flagship alone.