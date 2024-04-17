Summary Samsung's Galaxy AI in the S24 series has been a hit, now Google seems poised to expand its AI suite of features with the Pixel 9 series.

Samsung made a splash when it debuted One UI 6.1 and a slew of Galaxy AI features, which were included in the Galaxy S24 series. To start, the technology was exclusive to the new phones, but the company has since started expanding its availability upon being lauded. Now, Google is seemingly playing catch-up by refining its own AI technology for its products — and some leaks are suggesting that evidence of it will debut in the Pixel 9 series.

According to an update posted by code sleuth @AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming Google Pixel phones will have additional on-device AI capabilities, following the Pixel 8 Pro's lead with its on-board Gemini Nano. Some of the coding that has been leaked suggests that AI will specifically be coming to Messages, the company’s instant messaging app. Users might get the option to leverage AI to answer queries within the chat service, if the leak is to be believed.

Everything the AI Core code reveals thus far

Additionally, information embedded within the AI Core app's code has shed light on generative AI capabilities in the works. As explained by Piunikaweb, the AI Core coding indicates the Pixel 9 could have the ability to generate images with the technology. Furthermore, the AI features may not need cloud services to function, which could give Google an edge with faster image generation. Other hints spotted within the AI Core code point to an LLM (large language model), complex auto-reply suggestions, and embedding capabilities.

Although the Pixel 9 series is still far from debuting, the AI features of competing devices like the Galaxy S24 line may be indicative of what’s to come. When Galaxy AI features launched with One UI 6.1, everything from Circle to Search to Chat Assist made a positive impression on consumers — so much so that they helped drive sales of the new Samsung flagship series. By the end of January 2024, the company had sold 1.4 million S24 series devices, with customers turning to the phones for their AI. As the technology continues to evolve, Google won’t be the only company that needs to meet consumers’ demand for AI features at their fingertips.