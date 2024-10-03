Key Takeaways Google's AI Overviews are now more reliable with links to supporting web pages.

Advertisements are now included in search queries under a "sponsored" section.

Mixing AI Overviews with sponsored products may lead to unreliable information and exploitation.

Gemini has been a revelation for Google, as the company has spent much of 2024 pushing its AI features into every one of its platforms under the sun. The Gemini LLM has been integrated into apps across the Google Workspace, been a part of the Pixel phones’ marketing efforts, and found its way into Google Search results. The latter is known as AI Overviews, and we’re not its biggest fans. However, Google has made it extremely difficult to ignore, and Google doesn’t even care if you’re signed in or not. While it is far from the most reliable way to find information through searching on the web, these overviews have now become more reliable with a recent change.

Google’s AI Overviews are simple in execution. When users search for anything on Google, they’re given an AI-powered overview of their search results at the top of the page, typically in bulleted form. They’re not always very accurate and have historically been even less reliable than Wikipedia for anything research-related. Taking a page out of Wikipedia’s book, however, Google announced today that AI Overviews will now come with prominent links to direct web pages that the overview crawls through for its information. This makes the information more reliable, and according to Google, this change increased web traffic to the supporting sites.

Adpocalypse in AI Overviews

(Source: Google)

Back in May, AI Overviews hit the mainstream, with Google citing that users who interacted with it also visited a wider range of websites and engaged more with content. Not even a week later, Google announced that advertisements were coming for search queries under the “sponsored” subsection. After months of testing, Google announced today that it was rolling this out on a wide scale in the US. Google’s rationale is that it has “seen that people are finding ads directly within AI Overviews helpful because they can quickly connect with relevant businesses, products and services to take the next step.”

We’re not in love with that idea. As always, advertisers will try to creep into every facet of our existence, and it’s impossible to live in the modern age without seeing the latest product from the biggest brands. While everything comes at a cost, mixing AI Overviews with sponsored products for people who need questions to be answered sounds like a recipe for failure. AI Overviews aren’t all that factual to begin with, and while new AI tools for Search are constantly being tested, there seems to be no moral line that companies are unwilling to cross for a buck.