Summary Google integrated AI Overviews into Search, improving how users interact with search results through summaries.

Updates now include clickable links and icons for site identification, along with features like Save and one-click paraphrasing for language simplification.

Rollout of these improvements will gradually occur in eligible regions in the coming weeks.

Google Search is one of the best search services out there, but had not seen much in the way of utilitarian changes before the AI integration wave came along a couple of years ago. Since then, experiments have been ongoing through the company's AI Search Labs program. Perhaps one of the most widely noticed ones was the release of AI Overviews summarizing Search results in an effort to present detailed information succinctly before you dive into the web link results. After a few missteps, the feature is now rolling out globally, with more updates in tow.

Google made AI Overviews for Search results show up by default in May this year, but was off to a shaky start with incorrect summaries, potentially dangerous suggestions, and advertisements creeping into summaries. The service returned with gusto as an experiment after a brief hiatus, and Google is now pulling out all the stops, releasing new features for Search Labs users globally just a day after launching the new Pixel 9 series. This includes updates for AI Overviews everywhere it is available, including six new regions — United Kingdom, India, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico and Brazil. This means users in these regions will now seeAI Overviews by default, irrespective of their enrollment status in Search Labs. They also benefit from local language support from day one.

Improvements galore

Inline linking and site icons in AI Overviews

First off, Google is making links in the AI Overview summaries more clickable and visible using a link display for desktop users and icons of the sites linked in the summary, shown together in the upper right corner for mobile users. The company is also testing the addition of inline links to relevant websites, much like the links you see in this article. This feels like a familiar way to interact with links on the web, and Google says early testing has yielded positive results with higher traffic recorded on publisher websites.

For people still accessing AI Overviews as an experiment through Search Labs, Google has announced two new updates — A YouTube-like Save button, and an option to simplify the language in the summary. When you use the former, Google displays the exact same summary when you repeat searches, so you can use the links you liked in the saved summary as a jumping-off point. Meanwhile, the option for one-click simplification paraphrases the Overview summary to make the information more digestible and easy to understand. Both features are incredibly useful, but are only available for English language users in the US.

Save option for AI Overviews in Search

As for the rollout pace of these changes in the eligible markets, don't worry if you aren't seeing them immediately after this announcement goes live. Google says they will roll out gradually in the coming weeks. Hopefully, the company figures out a way to reliably give all users access to quality-of-life updates like AI Overviews in Search.