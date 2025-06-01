It's no secret that Google has been going all-in with artificial intelligence. The Mountain View-based giant has been racing to roll out new and more powerful AI models and already has multiple AI-powered tools like NotebookLM. Google is also constantly working on experimental AI projects, the most recent being an app called Google AI Edge Gallery, which lets you run powerful AI models without requiring a Wi-Fi connection or cellular data.
