Summary Google seeks music rights for AI training, raising concerns over generative AI's impact on artists' work.

Seperately, YouTube's new AI tool, set to launch later this year, involves music from artists like Katy Perry, Pearl Jam, and Billie Eilish.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) may not support the ideas, as it has filed copyright infringement lawsuits related to generative AI.

AI is raising concerns as its capabilities become more robust, and generative AI is garnering negative attention, in particular. Many artists have seen firsthand how AI can infringe upon their creations without permission, and the companies behind the technology are doing little to stop it. In fact, some of them are using artists’ work to train the AI creators are battling.

According to a report from the Financial Times, Google is seeking the rights to music in order to train its AI tools. The company is supposedly willing to pony up big bucks to record labels for licenses, and it’s seeking music from dozens of artists (via The Verge). Although the exact dollar amount hasn’t been disclosed, the deal would likely involve a one-time payment, rather than recurring licensing royalty fees.

YouTube's proposed deal remains murky

Google-owned YouTube, which is behind the initiative, specified that this move is not related to its existing Dream Tracks feature in the making. The AI tool being trained is set to launch later this year, and it will involve the use of music from several artists – Katy Perry, Pearl Jam, and Billie Eilish, just to name a few. How this deal will pan out has yet to be determined, but the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) may not be keen on the idea. It is known for filing copyright infringement lawsuits against companies stemming from generative AI allegations.

Although little has been said about the new project, Google has already shown its intent to integrate AI into YouTube. Dream Tracks, for instance, was announced back in 2023. At the time, a group of musicians including Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, and John Legend permitted YouTube to use their voices for the feature. Dream Tracks gave Shorts creators the opportunity to make their own content with these voices in combination with generative AI. Although the feature is still in the experimental phase, YouTube is continuing to make strides, recently rolling out instrumentals for use as well. Whether you’re already on the AI bandwagon or you have your reservations, Google seems to be putting it front-and-center for your consideration – or reconsideration.