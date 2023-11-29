Summary Google's Duet AI suite for Workspace subscribers introduces Enhanced Smart Fill for Google Sheets, leveraging AI's ability to process large amounts of data.

The feature suggests autofill text based on recognized patterns, saving time on manual data organization in spreadsheets.

Enhanced Smart Fill can also generate textual responses for bulk messages and standardize formats of multiple fields, saving manual labor.

2023 has been the year of AI, and every software service company has invested efforts in creating AI chatbots or weaving AI tech into their existing services. Google is one of the few tech titans with a finger in each of those pies. We got a good laugh out of Bard’s initial responses, but there’s no denying AI excels at processing large amounts of data. Google’s Duet AI suite for Workspace subscribers leverages this core strength to enable several handy features, and the newest addition is called Enhanced Smart Fill for Google Sheets.

Google Workspace utilities like Sheets, Slides, and Docs are versatile because they are used by individuals alike. Google has made basic AI-powered features available to all its users, but some of the best ones have only been available to Workspace subscribers — usually large corporations and institutions where collaborative tools are most beneficial. Some of the best tools like Help Me Write for Docs and Help Me Organize for Sheets are only available to testers through the Duet AI Program for Workspace. The new Enhanced Smart Fill option for Sheets is the latest addition to the Duet AI portfolio, rolling out to users widely now.

Source: Google

The AI recognizes a pattern and suggests suitable autofill text for subsequent cells

In detailed support documentation for Enhanced Smart Fill, Google explains the feature should slash the time spent manually organizing data in spreadsheets. If AI detects that a lot of information on your sheet is similar in nature, this feature will suggest auto-filling the rest for you. Google’s examples show the feature working even for combinations of numeric and textual data. You can accept the suggestion with a single click.

Source: Google

Enhanced Smart fill can also generate textual responses for bulk messages

Enhanced Smart Fill uses AI to recognize and fill patterns like structuring phone numbers and emails, condensing text, and even generating text. For instance, if you have a database of customer reviews on Sheets, this feature could understand the text of each review and automatically assign a numerical rating for each review, on a five or ten-point scale. You can proceed to write a personalized note thanking each reviewer using AI-generated text. Duet just needs to see a demonstrated pattern. The AI also excels at standardizing the format of multiple fields with similar data and categorizing information by theme. Such applications can save a lot of manual labor and time, especially when used at scale.

Interestingly, Google isn’t offering Workspace administrators any control over the new Enhanced Smart Fill feature. This means you can start using it as soon as it is available for your account, without requesting IT to enable it first. The feature is already rolling out for Enterprise customers who have the Duet AI add-on.