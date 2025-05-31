Summary Google has quietly launched an experimental app called AI Edge Gallery, allowing users to run AI models on their devices without needing a Wi-Fi or cellular connection.

The app supports several open-source AI models from platforms like Hugging Face, including Google’s own Gemma 3n.

The app is currently available for download on Android devices and is coming soon to iOS.

Whether you’re the one rushing to your tech-savvy friend just to add a widget to your lock screen, or you are that friend, keeping up with how fast AI tools are developing isn’t possible for the average person anymore. Google’s among the many companies trying to make their mark in the AI world. For instance, Google I/O 2025, which was held just a couple of days ago, focused primarily on AI (to absolutely no one’s surprise).