This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It's no secret that AI is Google's main focus these days. Practically every recent announcement the company's made has been focused around how generative AI services like Gemini are looking to change the tech industry forever. Today, just under a month out from I/O, Google is announcing a major shake-up to its internal team structure, combining several of its hardware and software initiatives — including Android and Pixel — into a single squad. And, you guessed it, it's a move that's all about AI.

Today's announcement comes from The Verge, who spoke directly with Rick Osterloh about the changes. Osterloh is likely a familiar name to most AP readers — he's been the Senior Vice President of Devices & Services since 2016, the year the very first Pixel phone launched. Now, he's in charge of "Platforms and Devices," a new team that will focus its efforts on nearly all of your favorite Google products, including Pixel, Android, Chrome and ChromeOS, Photos, and more. Meanwhile, Hiroshi Lockheimer — who has led the Android team since 2015 and has been involved with the development of Google's mobile OS since practically day one — will be moving onto other projects within the company.