Summary Google outlined its vision of America's future in AI in response to the White House's AI Action Plan.

Google wants to see investment in energy infrastructure, streamlining the rules across jurisdictions, and the use of AI in the federal public service.

Google also advocates for US to take a leadership role in setting international AI standards.

Google recently outlined its vision for America's AI future in response to the Trump White House's 'AI Action Plan.' The Administration wants to solidify the United States as a global leader in AI, and, unsurprisingly, Google is fully on board.

Google highlighted three key areas where it says AI policy must focus: infrastructure, government modernization, and pro-innovation policies. This is in response to an executive order signed by President Trump looking for input into how to position America as the strongest player in artificial intelligence.

Let's break down Google's AI policy priorities

Link Image

Google says the first priority for the White House's AI Action Plan should be to invest in AI infrastructure. Energy is by far the largest need for AI, with Google Gemini-powered searches alone estimated to need up to 30 times the energy as a normal web crawl search. Google calls for federal and local governments to collaborate on energy policies.

The company also wants a unified, streamlined set of rules within which to operate, instead of a patchwork of different state and municipal rules and regulations, many of which conflict. Google says that overly fragmented AI rules will hinder America's innovation in this field.

Internationally, Google wants America to take a leadership role in setting AI standards. It is urging policymakers to support market-driven standards to develop international AI protocols with allied nations.

Finally, the company wants the US federal government to adopt AI across the federal service. Although Google said it supports multi-vendor contracts, there's no doubt Google would profit handsomely from federal contracts.

Security and innovation as end goals

Google says it supports 'reasonable oversight' to AI development, but warns that strict rules, which it calls 'reactionary policies,' could hinder innovation and limit America's competitiveness. It also sounds similar to what Vice-President JD Vance said recently in Paris, when he called AI "lightning in a bottle." Google and Vance both want America to drive AI innovation.

Every day that passes seems to prove that artificial intelligence is more than a flash in the pan. It looks as if the technology is here to stay, and so long as big tech firms like Google continue to work with government, AI will eventually rule the future.