There's only one section of the Google Wallpapers app that's regularly updated with fresh backgrounds and thankfully it's got plenty of good stuff in it. Google uses the Curated Culture collection to celebrate various holidays, and the latest selection of three new walls coincides with National Native American Heritage Month.

The new 3D designs arrive courtesy of indigenous artists Rico and Crystal Worl, who together make up the Trickster Company. Two of them depict a raven, which is popular in Tlingit stoytelling, while the other features a wolf, another important symbol to natives of the Pacific Northwest.

Head to the Curated Culture section of the Google Wallpapers app right now and you'll be able to set one of these three colorful wallpapers. Of course, if you have Android 12 on your Pixel, that will also mean you get dynamic system colorse extracted from the background which will go rather nicely with these expressive 3D designs.

Image Gallery (6 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

The new walls should be available Pixels as far back as the Pixel 3 and 3XL. I'm rocking the purple and pink one myself, which looks great on the Pixel 6 Pro, so I recommend you check these out.

Buy Pixel 6 at Google Store

Buy Pixel 6 Buy Pixel 6 Pro

How to move your photos and videos from Google Photos to a Synology NAS It’s less cumbersome than you think

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email