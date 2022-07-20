Augmented reality has all kinds of applications in Android phones, including for e-commerce and gaming. ARCore is Google's development suite for AR apps, but devices have to be certified to run ARCore-built apps. Certification means the device passes muster in a number of different areas, like camera quality and motion sensor accuracy. Newer phones keep on being added to the ARCore support list regularly, and now, a new set of more than 30 Android phones have received this certification, including smartphones from the likes of Motorola, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.
The list includes a number of relatively high-profile phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro and several recent Moto G-series devices. The following is the complete list of new smartphones that have been certified for ARCore support:
Infinix
- Mobile Note 12
- Mobile Note 12 VIP
Kyocera
- Android One S9
- DIGNO SANGA Edition
Motorola
- Moto G 5G (2022)
- Moto G Stylus (2022)
- Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)
- Moto G31
- Moto G52
- Moto G82 5G
- Moto Edge Plus (2022)
- Moto Edge 30
OnePlus
- 10 Pro 5G
- 10R 5G
- Nord CE 2
- Nord CE 2 Lite
Oppo
- F21 Pro 5G
- Find X5
- Reno 7A
- Reno 5G
Realme
- GT Explorer Master Edition
- 9 5G
- 9 Pro 5G
- 9 Pro+
Sharp
- AQUOS R7
Sony
- Xperia Ace III
- Xperia 1 IV
- Xperia 10 IV
Tecno
- Camon 19 Pro
- Camon 19 Pro 5G
Vivo
- X80
- X80 Pro
Xiaomi
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Redmi K40 S
- Redmi K50 5G
- Redmi Note 11
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
Zebra
- Zebra TC53 WLAN Touch Computer
- Zebra TC58 WLAN Touch Computer
The next batch of phones with ARCore will most likely later this year, judging by the cadence at which Google typically updates the roster. AR has been an increasingly hot topic in tech lately, including for Google: the company plans to begin real-world prototype testing of upcoming AR-based products next month.