Augmented reality has all kinds of applications in Android phones, including for e-commerce and gaming. ARCore is Google's development suite for AR apps, but devices have to be certified to run ARCore-built apps. Certification means the device passes muster in a number of different areas, like camera quality and motion sensor accuracy. Newer phones keep on being added to the ARCore support list regularly, and now, a new set of more than 30 Android phones have received this certification, including smartphones from the likes of Motorola, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

The list includes a number of relatively high-profile phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro and several recent Moto G-series devices. The following is the complete list of new smartphones that have been certified for ARCore support:

Infinix

Mobile Note 12

Mobile Note 12 VIP

Kyocera

Android One S9

DIGNO SANGA Edition

Motorola

Moto G 5G (2022)

Moto G Stylus (2022)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Moto G31

Moto G52

Moto G82 5G

Moto Edge Plus (2022)

Moto Edge 30

OnePlus

10 Pro 5G

10R 5G

Nord CE 2

Nord CE 2 Lite

Oppo

F21 Pro 5G

Find X5

Reno 7A

Reno 5G

Realme

GT Explorer Master Edition

9 5G

9 Pro 5G

9 Pro+

Sharp

AQUOS R7

Sony

Xperia Ace III

Xperia 1 IV

Xperia 10 IV

Tecno

Camon 19 Pro

Camon 19 Pro 5G

Vivo

X80

X80 Pro

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Redmi K40 S

Redmi K50 5G

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Zebra

Zebra TC53 WLAN Touch Computer

Zebra TC58 WLAN Touch Computer

The next batch of phones with ARCore will most likely later this year, judging by the cadence at which Google typically updates the roster. AR has been an increasingly hot topic in tech lately, including for Google: the company plans to begin real-world prototype testing of upcoming AR-based products next month.