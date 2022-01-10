Material You is one a centerpiece of Android 12 on the Pixel phones, and that makes your choice of wallpaper more important than ever. Google offers a wide selection of backgrounds on Pixel phones, and the options have expanded today. Pixel owners will find three new images, courtesy of Daren Thomas Magee of Real Fun Wow.

All three images have the same tan/beige aesthetic. If that's not your vibe, hey, you've got dozens of other options in Google's cache of wallpapers. Two of the new pics default to a well-matched "dusty" color palette, but the other pulls up only blues and purples, which doesn't look quite right to me.

Interested parties will find the new backgrounds in the "Wallpapers and styles" menu under "Curated Culture." They're available on the Pixel 3 and newer, but you can, of course, simply grab the images from the tweet above. Keep in mind, all these images are centered, so they'll shift around if you have more than one home screen panel.

