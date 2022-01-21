Although a sweeping overhaul of At a Glance was supposed to arrive alongside Android 12, it just wasn't meant to be — especially when Google was busy fixing the widget after it broke in beta testing. In the intervening months, we've seen some signs of upcoming features planned for future releases, with some users even getting access to automatic doorbell previews. Now, a couple of planned tools for At a Glance are making their way to users on a much broader scale, though not without some limitations.

While many of the leaked features — including shopping lists, airline tickets, and more — have yet to show up, Google's signature widget for Pixels did score some new abilities this week. First is the ability to track fitness data, showing it directly on the home or lock screen once you've started a workout. For now, it seems limited to a handful of apps. We got it working with Adidas Running and Strava, but Google's own Fit app didn't sync at all. Strava wasn't limited to running or biking, thankfully, so if you're looking to track a wide range of workouts while having your data show up on the home screen, it might be the app for you.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

If you'd rather catch up on your beauty sleep than hit the gym, Google has you covered here as well. The "Bedtime" features built into the default clock app on Pixels help keep your sleep schedule on track. Now, At a Glance helps out by asking you to get ready for bed fifteen minutes before hitting your set time.

Granted, both of these features show up as notifications simultaneously with At a Glance, which might make them seem less useful at face value. However, Google's contextual widget also appears on the Pixel's always-on display, so you won't need to tap or scroll through notifications to view your current status. You can just check it… at a glance.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Both features automatically showed up on a Pixel 6 running Google 13.1.16.29. They should be enabled by default, but you can double-check by tapping and holding the At a Glance widget and selecting "Preferences" from the pop-up menu.

Thanks: Mishaal, Eduardo

YouTube Music is now the fastest-growing music streaming app in the West Not 'in the world,' but it's a start

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email