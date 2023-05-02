Like many of the best Android phones, Google Pixel devices offer a bunch of accessibility features to make life easier. Apps like Digital Wellbeing on Pixels go a step further by proactively displaying warnings for potentially harmful conditions like sleep apnea. Now, there’s sufficient evidence to believe Google is developing a new warning for loud sounds that can damage hearing, this time delivered through the At a Glance widget.

For many years now, Apple devices have had an alert feature warning users of sounds which could cause permanent damage to their hearing after prolonged exposure. 9to5Google has spotted code suggesting the At a Glance widget baked into Pixel Launcher could soon gain similar alerts. Such alerts would help dodge permanent hearing damage at concerts, industrial areas, and other loud places.

Close

Unlike the cough and snore detection feature which uses the Digital Wellbeing app to function, the At a Glance widget’s loud sound warnings could be a part of the Android System Intelligence (ASI) component updates delivered through the Play Store. Version T.23 of the ASI component has the following lines of code hinting at the new “Loud sound alert” capability:

<string name=”echo_smartspace_loud_sound_alert_toggle_title”>Loud sound alert</string>

A closer look at the latest ASI update also reveals Google has reordered the settings toggles in the menu for At a Glance alerts. A few feature names in the menu have changed, and icons for items like Sensitive content on the lock screen and Package delivery have changed. Noticeably, the Personalize using app data option is now called Control using data from apps.

2 Images

Close

At a Glance settings before the update (left); New icons and re-sequenced options after the update (right)

This is just one more thing the already helpful At a Glance widget could do, considering it can already show timers running on your Nest speakers, offer package and food delivery alerts, and show AQI alerts where applicable. For once, we aren’t mad Google is taking its time to borrow an iOS feature, as long as it gets things right. However, Google’s implementation could be even better if these alerts are pushed to the Pixel Watch as well.