Fitbit is slowly becoming a central piece of Google's fitness efforts. While the company already had a foothold there thanks to Google Fit, and Fitbit devices by themselves have remained pretty popular (even if not "smartwatch-y" enough to make it to our best smartwatches list), the addition of Fitbit to the Pixel Watch is making Google take Fitbit way more seriously within its ecosystem. Now, Fitbit can link to Health Connect, letting you sync your health and fitness data effortlessly.

Version 3.69 of the Fitbit app adds Health Connect support, as noted by 9to5Google. Opening Health Connect will show Fitbit as a compatible app from this update onwards, letting you sync your fitness data, such as heart rate, sleep, calories burned, and steps taken, to the Fitbit app on your Android phone.

Installing the update won't show you a prompt telling you to set up Health Connect. Instead, if you got the update, you'll need to find it out by installing it in Health Connect. You'll see it by going to App permissions and checking under the "Not allowed access" section — if it's there, you'll have to manually check all the info you want the Fitbit app to get from you.

Besides this, the new 3.69 version of the Fitbit app remains pretty much unchanged — the redesign we were promised is not here yet. The addition of Health Connect, though, is pretty notable, especially if you're the kind of person to use multiple fitness apps, such as Google Fit, and you want to keep them all synced up. If you want to connect your Fitbit app to Health Connect, make sure you download the most recent version of the app from the Google Play Store — if the update is not showing up for you yet, it might take a few days to arrive.