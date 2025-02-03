Summary Google might be bringing Adaptive Charging to the Pixel Watch. Code discovered in the Pixel Watch Management Service app suggests Google is developing this feature for its smartwatch.

Similar to its implementation on Pixel phones and tablets, the feature will likely learn charging habits to minimize battery degradation from prolonged charging.

It's unclear whether the feature will integrate with the 80% charging limit introduced in Android 15. Additionally, the feature's potential release date is currently unknown.

Battery degradation is one of the primary reasons why users choose to get their device fixed and/or replaced. OEMs know that, and have introduced measures over the years to address the issue.

Google's Pixel devices, for reference, offer charging optimization features that aim to reduce the impact of prolonged charging on battery health. The features are also available on the Pixel Tablet, but they've not made their way across the entire Pixel portfolio.

Not only do Pixel devices optimize charging by learning when you normally unplug your phone and topping up your device to 100 percent roughly around that time, these devices also feature a charge limit feature. Introduced with Android 15, enabling the feature allows you to set a hard 80 percent charging limit on your Pixel device, regardless of how long you keep it plugged in.

The former, where your device learns your charging patterns and habits and adjusts charging accordingly, might be making its way to Google's wearables.

As highlighted by Android Authority after digging into the Pixel Watch Management Service app (version 2024.10.14.685782837), Google seems to be working on bringing Adaptive Charging to the Pixel Watch.

Release timeline is currently unclear

<uses-permission android:name="com.google.android.wearable.pixel.pdms.permission.ADAPTIVE_CHARGING_SERVICE"/>

The code string above highlights a newly added permission that is specific to Adaptive Charging. While the code snippet doesn't detail how the feature will function, it is safe to say that 'Adaptive Charging Service' will likely function similarly to the feature's implementation on the Pixel Tablet and Pixel smartphones. This will be a welcome addition for Pixel Watch owners who like to throw their wearable on the charger overnight.

Whether the potential feature allows the recently-introduced 80 percent hard charging cap is yet to be seen, and the same is the case with its potential release timeline.