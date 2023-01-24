After Google introduced Material You to the world with Android 12, it started pouring efforts into making its essential Android apps like Messages adapt to the new design guidelines. Next in line appears to be the desktop web versions of these services, as Google is finally giving most of its popular sites a taste of Material You, with changes showing up in the account switcher now.

Google sites have a button in the top-right corner for switching and managing accounts — this helps keep things like your personal account’s Search history from permeating into suggestions for work-related queries. This account switcher interface has transitioned from a sharp, boxy design to a neat, nested rectangle layout with heavily rounded corners, 9to5Google reports. The changes appear to have gone live for a majority of Google products — so far, we’ve spotted them in Search, Maps, Calendar, Photos, Drive, and Docs, to name a few.

Old account switcher (left); Google's updated interface (right)

The new account switcher features two main elements. You'll see a circular profile picture for the active account and a big button to manage it. Underneath, you’ll find any other Google accounts you’ve added, and an option to add more. We've then got a button to sign out of all accounts at once, as well as links to view Google’s policy documentation. If you’re using an enterprise account, you may even see indicators of that here. The entire menu also features a more pronounced drop shadow now.

The new design has been spotted showing up for multiple users on the web, including enterprise-managed Google Workspace accounts. Like the old account switcher, this new UI uses lighter or darker backgrounds to match the theme you’re using (though dark mode is not yet available in some Google web products, like Photos and Maps). Unlike Android’s implementation of Material You, the revamped account switcher on the web doesn’t sample coloring from your current browser theme, sadly.

It would be remiss of Google to not style this ubiquitous UI in a way that matches its brand identity, and the redesign does just that. At least now Google can brag that its websites have a touch of that trendy Material You flair that so many great Android apps have been adopting lately.