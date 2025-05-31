Many of us own a Google account, especially if you frequent the Android ecosystem. We need to link our Google accounts to phone and tablet apps and enable and access the services for different apps. Websites have a Sign-in with Google feature that requires one to be in good, active standing for that option.

Outside of creating and logging into a Google account, there are a handful of options you can toggle with, such as various security and privacy settings you can view and even features you might not know about. Our list covers some handy Google account features you should monitor, whether you manage your account on a Chromebook, tablet, or phone.