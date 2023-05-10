In a surprise move, Google teased the Pixel Fold and gave us our first official look at the device a week before its announcement. Now, just a few hours ahead of the Google I/O 2023, the company dropped an NBA-themed ad showcasing the Pixel Fold.

Titled "The Greatest Watch Party: Google Pixel x NBA," the 2:37 minutes long ad seems to have gone live ahead of time. Google Pixel US accidentally tweeted a link to the video with some teaser shots of the Fold. The video should have apparently gone live after the event, but since it was set to unlisted instead of private, it is viewable by anyone with the link.

In the ad, you can see NBA stars using the Pixel Fold for doing Meet video calls and seamlessly switching from the front cover display to the inner folding screen. Another use case shows the Fold being placed on a desk and opened at a 90-degree angle while taking selfies.

Check out the unlisted video below to see the Pixel Fold and its hinge in action and various angles. From the video, Google appears to have a solid competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

You can even see the Pixel 7a in an orange shade around the 1:51 minute mark. Unlike the Fold, almost everything about Google's upcoming mid-ranger has leaked online.

From the ad, the Pixel Fold could offer an experience similar to the Pixel 7 series in a foldable form factor. Google also seems to have optimized the OS to seamlessly switch tasks between the internal and external screens.

You won't have to wait long to know more about the Pixel Fold, as Google is scheduled to announce the foldable in just a few hours. You can catch all the action at I/O 2023 live to see Google unveil its first foldable.