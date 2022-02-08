Google is using Safer Internet Day, an initiative spearheaded by the European Union, to announce several expansions to safety features it has made available across its various platforms. After all, you might need them one day. Better them being more available than less so.

What's arguably the biggest announcement here is old news: if you've been wanting to use the Google One VPN on your iPhone, you finally can!

Use Google Assistant on a smart speaker or display? Want to turn on the equivalent of Incognito Mode on them? Guest Mode will arrive in nine new languages "in the coming months."

The Google Fi app will soon gain a real-time location sharing feature which means you'll be able to let your family or plan mates know where you are. Consider it a speed dial for location sharing if you don't already have one.

And if you browse the web with Chrome across multiple devices with the same account, you'll soon be able to take advantage of Enhanced Safe Browsing, which throws up warnings about dangerous webpages and tracks exposed passwords, at the account level. You'll soon be able to see this new toggle in the security settings when you're managing your Google Account.

With all the new, the same ol' same ol' still applies: apply two-step verification (preferably using a non-SMS method) where you can. Google claims it was able to enroll more than 150 million people in 2SV last year to protect their accounts.

