In September 2022, Google announced the $30 Chromecast with Google TV (HD). The streaming stick packs inferior specs compared to its 4K sibling but runs on Android 12. With Google TV on top, the user experience on both Chromecasts is essentially the same, but the cheaper model provides a better user experience in some aspects. Despite multiple significant updates since its release, the 4K Chromecast has continued to run on Android TV 10. That's changing now, as Google has started rolling out its Android TV 12 update.

Multiple folks over at Reddit report receiving the Android TV 12 build on their Chromecast with Google TV (4K). Besides the bump to the latest Android TV release, the 722MB update introduces new user settings that let you control the HDR format and surround sound settings. There's also a new Match content frame rate feature which allows the dongle to match its video output to the content frame rate automatically. Other changes include microphone and camera privacy toggles, enhanced privacy and security, and the July 2022 security patch.

Early reports indicate that the update fixes a bug where the stick would stop recognizing USB-C hubs after a reboot. Previously, this required powering off the Chromecast and re-plugging the power cable to resolve the issue.

The Android TV 12 update should automatically appear on your 4K Chromecast. Alternatively, you can pull the release by clicking on your profile photo in the top-right corner. From there, navigate to Settings > System > About > System update. If the update does not show up on your streaming dongle, try again after a few hours. Do note that since this is a major release, you could run into some new bugs and stability issues. So, if you use your Chromecast regularly, you may want to wait for more user feedback before upgrading to Android TV 12.

