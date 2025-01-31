Summary Google introduces account protection feature requiring two-factor authentication.

Google Prompt now has extra security with an on-device verification step.

New security measures are part of Play Services to help prevent unauthorized account use.

Google is particular about ensuring it is you who performs actions related to your account, and the company's ever evolving security measures lay emphasis on this. Just last week, Google introduced a device protection feature that locks critical settings behind two-factor authentication when you're not in a designated safe zone. Now, we just spotted another user authentication feature from the company picking up an additional step for thorough verification.

When you sign in to your Google account on an unfamiliar device, like in the process of setting up a fresh Chrome install, or a new smart projector with Google TV, you'll see a prompt show up on a trusted device like your primary phone, seeking confirmation. This prompt asking if it's you performing the action is delivered by a simple service called Google Prompt. Usually, you can just tap Yes or No and be done with it, even from the notification shade.

However, it is easy to see how this step is practically useless if a bad actor commandeers multiple devices you own. 9to5Google just spotted Google Prompt now showing a bottom sheet after you tap Yes, it's me. This is the standard Play Services prompt that allows using the device lock methods active at the time, including fingerprint, face unlock, or a PIN.

Given the growing importance of passkeys, we are glad to see Google extending a similar concept of on-device user authentication to ensure accounts aren't misused. To you and me, it shouldn't take more than a few extra seconds to key in that PIN or scan a fingerprint. This workflow replaces the simpler one where you confirm a code shown on the device you're adding after tapping the Yes option.

This change to Google Prompt is rolling out as a part of the Play services version 25.02.34 on Android. If it sint on your device yet, you might see it in a few days.