In this day and age, using two-factor authentication to protect you accounts is somewhere between very important and an outright necessity. After all, data breaches keep happening across major platforms with millions of users, and while using a password alone might be quick, it's definitely not as safe as having some backup. A reliable second authentication method adds much needed security — and in case you're still not quite convinced, Google wants you to know that you can totally use 2FA and still slay, queen.

Google has enlisted the help of drag personality Trixie Mattel to promote the use of two-factor authentication through the company's Safer with Google initiative. The spot highlights one of the most straightforward 2FA methods — sending a notification to your phone to approve or reject a login request — to show that it doesn't need to be an overly complicated ordeal. Watch the video for yourself:

This isn't the first time Trixie has collaborated with Google for security content. Earlier this year, in February, she also participated in a short YouTube video showcasing Google's Security Checkup feature, which scans your account for security issues and walks you through fixing them. Other celebs Google has enlisted to spread the word about 2FA include actor Josh Peck, of Drake & Josh fame, as well as Bretman Rock and Safiya Nygaard.

The goal here seems to be making the concept of 2FA familair and approachable to users, as Google is heavily pushing for increased security for everyone. The company started force-enabling 2FA upon many users last year, but clearly there are still some holdouts. If you're one, then stop reading this post and go turn 2FA on right now.