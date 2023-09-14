Summary Google is celebrating its 25th anniversary with discounted sales on Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch, offering $250 off the Pixel 7 Pro and 25% discounts on many other products.

Select products like Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7a are being discounted, and all come with a limited-edition mini tote bag.

Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, took this time to reflect on the company's impact and highlight its major AI breakthroughs, suggesting that the anniversary could mark new beginnings.

What seemed like a far-fetched dream for two doctoral students in California is now almost a necessity across the globe. Larry Page and Sergey Brin first dubbed their search engine "BackRub" as a corny pun, but the pair quickly realized they had something serious going. The duo joined hands with an out-of-the-box idea of making information available to the world, then Google practically exploded onto the tech scene like the Big Bang. It's hard to believe that was almost 25 years ago.

Google is all set to celebrate its quarter-century journey of becoming the world's largest search engine. After the company's anniversary celebrations in Japan kicked off early in August, Google is finally lashing its home market with hot deals and ample time to enjoy them. Being the first birthday-discounted sales in the US, the deals will remain viable until September 23. The bulk of the offers are for Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch — you know, the good stuff.

The company has previously marked the occasion by giving massive discounts on its products to its fan base, and the US celebrations kicking off now are no different. Right now, you can nab up to $250 off Google phones like the Pixel 7 Pro, and many of the company's other products, like the Pixel Watch, are receiving 25% discounts in honor of the occasion.

As the sales come in categories, select products like Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7a have bigger discounts. You will receive a limited edition mini tote bag upon purchasing these products. The bag features the company's logo and may come in either yellow, red, blue, or green.

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai saw this milestone as an opportunity to reminisce and talk about the company's impact on the planet. The executive took a passionate journey down memory lane to mark the occasion, acknowledging how changes in technology have improved the general life quality of billions of users worldwide.

Being a mega tech company, Google now boasts 15 products with at least a half-billion active users each, including six that serve over two billion users. Google is also using this time to shine a light on some of its major AI breakthroughs, showing that its Silver Jubilee mark could mean new beginnings.

While the company's inception date is September 4, 1998, Google traditionally celebrates its birthday on September 27. This year, Google is even covering folks who may not be interested in making purchases — the company has curated six new wallpapers to enhance the sense of celebration. However, customers who've often found Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch expensive can get the most out of these offers.