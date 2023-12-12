Summary Google celebrates 25 years with an interactive "Most Searched Playground" doodle, featuring 25 hot topics that shaped the world.

The game invites users to spot clues in a virtual playground, with categories including music, arts and science, games, culture, and travel.

The interactive experience reveals the top searched people, places, and moments, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Taylor Swift, and Albert Einstein.

Google's search engine just hit the quarter-century mark, and to celebrate the occasion, the company is throwing a virtual bash with an interactive "Most Searched Playground" doodle, revealing 25 hot topics that have rocked the world over the past 25 years, like a stroll down memory lane, Google style.

Accessible from Google's new animated Doodle, the game is like time-travel, spotlighting all those iconic moments that had the world buzzing. The game's got this massive virtual playground packed with hints, each one standing in for a major search category. Your mission is to spot these clues—cute doodles scattered across the vast digital park.

You're on a mission to uncover the top 25 people, places, and moments that the whole world couldn't stop Googling. Categories include music, arts and science, games, culture, and travel. Just tap on each doodle, and you get a text clue to steer your search in the right direction. If you're feeling a bit lost, there's a handy compass next to the clue for those who like their answers served up with pinpoint accuracy.

On the left side, there are hints, like a virtual leaderboard of who's who in the search game. Cristiano Ronaldo rocks the title of the most searched athlete; Virat Kohli takes the crown for cricket curiosity; and Taylor Swift is the undisputed queen in the singer-songwriter arena.

Navigating this vast digital playground involves keeping your eagle eyes on these quirky doodles. Spiderman swings in as the top-searched superhero and Pikachu steals the show among Pokémon. Barbie snags the spotlight as the most searched toy; BTS claims the throne as the ultimate boy band; and Albert Einstein is the most searched scientist.

In the film category, Barbie and Oppenheimer snag the top spots. Right behind them are Jawan, an Indian thriller; Alejandro Monteverde's Sound of Freedom; and the much-anticipated John Wick Chapter Four, with Keanu Reeves bringing the action.

Flip to the TV section, and the top dogs are The Last of Us and Wednesday. Right behind them in the search marathon, we've got Ginny & Georgia, One Piece, and the intriguing Kaleidoscope.

In addition to the interactive experience, Google dropped a montage that gives us a nostalgic joyride through the highlights that made the last quarter-century unforgettable.

The video showcases iconic moments like Neil Armstrong's moon landing, the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, and the powerhouse voices of Tina Turner, Bono, and Malala Yousafzai. The montage is like a time capsule of society's evolving interests, complete with heartfelt nods to influential figures like Shah Rukh Khan.