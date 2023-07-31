Google is soon to turn 25. The company was first founded on September 4, 1998, by then-students Larry Page and Sergey Brin. It got its start with the Google search engine, which is still its main product, but over the next few years it managed to branch out into many more things. For the past quarter of a century, it has positioned itself as one of the main tech companies out there, and of course, Google wants to celebrate it. How, exactly? By holding a big sale on some of its most popular hardware products, of course.

Google has just revealed what will be its 25th anniversary sale in Japan (via 9to5Google). While nothing is live just yet on this side of the world, it's expected that Google will hold something very similar in its other markets, or at least in the US. In Japan's case, the sale will run from August 8 to August 22 — the timing here seems a bit odd, since the actual anniversary is on September 4. And it will slash the prices of almost the entirety of Google's range of hardware, including the best Pixel phones, by 25%. More specifically, the following products will see a discount in Japan's storefront come August 8:

Conspicuously absent from the list is Google's most expensive phone, the Pixel Fold.

Keep in mind that while these devices will be discounted in Japan, there's a chance the sale will look a little different in other regions. In addition to the sales, the Pixel 7 and the 7 Pro, as well as the Pixel Tablet, will come with store credit, and all smartphones will have increased trade-in values, including the 7a. You'll also get a cute tote bag with your purchase.

It shouldn't be much longer until Google unveils the sale in other regions — it's due to start next week, after all.