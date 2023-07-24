Twitter is all but disappearing as a brand. Twitter owner Elon Musk went through with his promise from this weekend to rebrand the platform to X, with x.com currently redirecting to twitter.com. The website now features a new X logo that was first posted by @SawyerMerritt, who previously offered the logo of his discontinued podcast to the company.

The new branding is currently going live on the Twitter web app, though you may have to force-refresh the website to see it (CMD+Shift+R on Mac or Ctrl+F5 on Windows). At the time of writing, we’re not seeing the new logo in the Android app just yet, though the Play Store has listed “X Corp.” as the developer for a while now. We’re also not seeing Twitter rebranded on iOS just yet.

Meanwhile, the website's favicon still shows the good old blue bird logo, all while it's still referred to as Twitter in all places. It will likely take some time until the full rebranding is live in all places, including a switch to the X.com domain.

Musk also tweeted a projection on the Twitter headquarters in California, showing the big new X logo illuminating the building at night. Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino joined in on promoting the rebranding, tweeting (X-ing?) the new logo in a post that reads "X is here! Let's do this."

Elon Musk envisions Twitter (or X) as a so-called super app which offers a lot more services than just social media. According to The Verge, the tagline is supposed to be “X, the everything app,” offering peer-to-peer payments, long-form articles right on the platform, and much more — basically a competitor to China’s hugely popular WeChat that is used for everything from talking to friends and family over playing video games to paying utility bills.

The publication further cites Platformer’s Zoe Schiffer, saying that Musk announced the rebranding to Twitter employees in an email, all while saying that this was his last email from an @twitter.com domain. According to Schiffer, those who are on board with Musk’s changes to the platform are excited while those who are unhappy with the direction the company is taking are relieved, with “the company they knew and loved” soon gone.

The X branding isn’t new to Elon Musk. Twitter is owned by X Corp., Musk’s new umbrella corporation for all of his endeavors. X.com also used to be PayPal’s initial branding, with the ex-Musk company owning the domain name for a long time. Other prominent projects also use this X branding to some extent, be it SpaceX, xAI, or the Tesla Model X.

This isn’t the first time that Elon Musk changed the Twitter logo, though this time, he might stick with the redesign. A few months ago, the Twitter owner changed the logo to Doge, the mascot of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.