Summary To make space for its new Pixel devices, Google has phased out the original Pixel Fold and Pixel 7 series.

The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and first-gen Pixel Fold are no longer on sale, but the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 8a, and new Pixel 9 models are still available.

It’s surprising the original Pixel Fold didn’t last longer, given its recent launch, but the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s major upgrades make the change understandable.

Google just unveiled a big lineup of Android phones with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This bold move seriously ups the company's smartphone game, and to make room for these new devices, Google appears to have decided to phase out the original Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7 series.

9to5Google recently noticed that the tech giant quietly took down the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the first-generation Pixel Fold from its online storefront. The Pixel 7a is still available, along with the newer Pixel 8 series, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9 series, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This move hints that those older models are likely discontinued.

It’s a bit surprising, considering the original Pixel Fold only launched in mid-2023, making its early exit feel a bit rushed. Google usually keeps older models around at lower prices, but this time the company seems to want a fresh start with its foldables. The new Pixel 9 Pro Fold brings some great upgrades, like a sleeker design in line with the Pixel 9 series, a slimmer and lighter build, and a new aspect ratio.

Pulling the plug on the Pixel Fold makes sense

That said, it’s not shocking that Google decided to discontinue the original Pixel Fold, even though it usually keeps older models around. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is definitely a complete overhaul after all. With a bigger design, a better display, and the next-gen Tensor G4 chip, it outshines the original in almost every way. So, retiring the first-gen Pixel Fold makes total sense.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now closing out their two-year run. Previously sold alongside the Pixel 8 series for $599 and $899, these models are now off the Google Store shelves. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7a is still available for $499, matching the price of the Pixel 8a. As for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, they are sticking around at $699 and $999, respectively.