Google's latest Pixel 9 phones come with a handful of new, AI-infused apps. One of the lower-key new additions is an updated weather app. While the headlining new feature is AI weather forecasts that tell you what to expect in plain language, there are better reasons to like the new Google Weather on the Google Pixel 9. Here are my three favorite new features.

3 It has a weather map

In its previous and current forms, Google Weather gives detailed hourly forecasts for weather, precipitation, and wind. Still, every once in a while, I'm looking for even more specificity. So, I turn to weather maps.

The previous Google Weather didn't include weather maps. When I wanted a better sense of when rain or snow would start or stop, I'd navigate away from the app to look up a radar weather map. The new Google Weather integrates those maps, and I find myself looking at them often.

Google Weather's radar-style weather map looks nice and is easy to use and understand. However, I wish it offered different types of maps. The only one available illustrates the precipitation forecast, which is useful, but cloud cover and wind maps would also be nice.

2 Weather insights that are more useful than AI forecasts

When it announced its new weather app, Google emphasized AI-powered weather forecasts that summarize key information about the day's weather in an easy-to-digest block of natural-language text. Those are fine, but they mostly repeat the information you see when you scroll down. However, I think a similar feature called weather insights would be considerably more useful.

Rather than a verbose rundown of the day's forecast, weather insights are short statements that describe upcoming weather changes you might want to know about. These are useful one-liners like "Rain likely around 3 p.m." or "Cooling expected over the next few days." Quick info that gives me a better sense of what the weather's doing at a glance is, I think, much better than a full forecast written out in long form by AI.

1 You can customize the layout

The new Google Weather app lets you rearrange the displayed elements to put the information you care about near the top of the page. The AI Weather Report panel is at the top by default, followed by the hourly forecast and weather insight chips. After that, you can press and hold the various elements to move them around the page.

It'd be nice if you could remove elements you don't care about. You can hide the AI report in the app's settings, but everything else is a permanent fixture. I'm glad I could move the Visibility widget farther down the screen, though.

A better app, even without the frogs

The weather frog mascot we've become used to in Google's older weather interfaces is sadly nowhere to be found in this new weather app. But other than that (not insignificant) loss, I think the newer app is an improvement in many ways. The updated Google Weather app comes preinstalled on Google Pixel 9 phones. For other devices, you can grab the app from APK Mirror. Then, if you still miss the frog, try Frog Weather. It's simple and funny.